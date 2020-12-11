Hi all ...
Been a long time since I've been on the forum, but could do with some help sorting out a couple of little problems with my old computer. It has a Gigy H170 mobo, i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 2 x 1TB WD HDD's, one of which has the fantastic Win 10 OS, the other was a storage drive which has suddenly become FUBAR ... all files are now .RAW and don't know whether I'm able to get them back.
Also had problems with email, Word .doxs (password protected) not opening with correct password, not able to "sleep", and Task Manager is howing a lot of processes running, some of which seem to be duplicated.
I'm running ESET as main security and scanned with most of the common anti-everythings, e.g. Malwarebytes, Superantispyware, CCleaner etc., but nothing has been found that explains what's going on. I'm not sure whether there's a problem with the last windows update, but I have read that there have been some issues and wonder if anyone can offer any assistance or possible recommendations for other anti-everything apps ... I'm about 9 months behind the latest & greatest.
I was about ready to put a little SSD HD into the POS, but now waiting to see if I can sort these problems out first. Any help appreciated ...
