I am Win 10 (64) Build 2004 with Current updates.
Until last night Sound worked as expected
Suddenly options for Speakers, Headphones etc. disappeared.
Under Device Mgr the Synaptics Audio has disappeared and only Intel Audio shows.
Error 0xc00df36a appears.
Selecting a fix for that has screen shots depicting exactly what I am faced with.
I went on Web and tried the suggested fixes for that Error except that I could not follow the steps to click on APPLY as in both cases that tab was greyed out.
I then did a System Restore as at 4 December 2020-no change.
About 6 weeks ago I had this problem but it righted itself after approx. 24 hours.
No such luck this time.
Help please
