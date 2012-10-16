I am a train enthusiast so when I saw, in the tv guide, a programme entitled "Around the World by Train" on early Sunday afternoon, I thought that sounds good.
It said, "Today, Tony Robinson is in Europe." So I tuned in only to find that the host was more interested in the hofbrauhaus (the German equivalent of the pub) than the trains. I thought that that was just the beginning so I continued to watch, only to be disappointed as it was more of a European travelogue than much about trains. I won't bother tuning into that again. What a disappointment.
So if you like travelogues that may be for you, but if you are a train enthusiast - forget it!
