I have a old Netgear DSL modem router combo which is about 10 years old on which i changed the default router IP to be
10.1.10.67
255.255.255.0
I also ran same router as DHCP server with pool range 10.1.10.1 - 10.1.10.254 with few DHCP reservations in that range for some of my home machines.
This worked with no problems.
I got a new Netgear Router now and tried to do same config but got error "Invalid Data. Lan IP can not be in DHCP pool range!"
Is this something new with NetGear router or any home routers in general or has always been the case?
