Thread: Vodafone TV

    How many others cancelled their Sky TV subscription and jumped over to the hyped-up Vodafone TV?

    I did so last month.

    My biggest mistake ever!!

    Tomorrow, I have a Sky Technician coming to reinstall a Sky box for me.


    "If Fawlty Towers is now being removed by the BBC then humour is dead. The puritans are winning because the establishment is weak and has no self confidence."

    Nigel Farage@Nigel_Farage· Jun 12
    Not us!!! Never! I once had phone and net with Vodafone. What a PITA, and the problems when I cancelled, the nasty b*****s, they added bogus stuff to the final bill, took it off when I complained, but really?
    Nope they have too **** a reputation for me to ever go near them, whatever they might be offering.

    Quite happy with our as is Sky.
    Ex-pctek
    I've never tried to do business with a bigger bunch of Drongo's.

    I sacked them months ago for total incompetence and yesterday get this.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vodafone3.png  Views: 29  Size: 47.3 KB  ID: 10679

    Yep, an account for $0 and instructions on how to set up automatic payment.
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
    Will be interesting to see if you get an overdue Notice
    I said to wife I should ask them if I could make a part payment.
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
    and late payment fees ......
    it could easily balloon up $000.00
    I'm still waiting for some stuff that was sent out -- 2-3 working days they said -- 7 weeks later Hmmmmm Think it may have taken a wrong turn somewhere.
