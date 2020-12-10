Thread: Vodafone TV

How many others cancelled their Sky TV subscription and jumped over to the hyped-up Vodafone TV?
I did so last month.
My biggest mistake ever!!
Tomorrow, I have a Sky Technician coming to reinstall a Sky box for me.
Not us!!! Never! I once had phone and net with Vodafone. What a PITA, and the problems when I cancelled, the nasty b*****s, they added bogus stuff to the final bill, took it off when I complained, but really?
Nope they have too **** a reputation for me to ever go near them, whatever they might be offering.
Quite happy with our as is Sky.
I'm still waiting for some stuff that was sent out -- 2-3 working days they said -- 7 weeks later Hmmmmm Think it may have taken a wrong turn somewhere.
