  10-12-2020, 12:05 PM
    Roscoe
    Default Don't expect the government to look after you when you retire

    You need to have your own investment for when you retire. You just can't live on $391 per week or $652 per week if you are married and both retired.

    It's alright if you have your own investments but how many do? It's a pity the government can't be a bit more generous - after all you pay taxes for at least 45 years.

    So we saw the miserable amount the government came up with and decided we needed to fund our retirement ourselves. We were earning well when we were working so we put aside some money in investments which, now that we are both retired, has paid off and kept us close to our previous income. But that does not mean that we can afford to be extravagant.

    But what about those people who cannot afford to put some savings aside for when they retire? How do they survive? Particularly if they are still paying off their mortgage. Perhaps they just can't afford to retire?
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
  10-12-2020, 01:18 PM
    piroska
    Default Re: Don't expect the government to look after you when you retire

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    You just can't live on $391 per week or $652 per week if you are married and both retired.
    extravagant.

    Yes you can.
    Unless....................you are still renting or have a mortgage.

    Weekly
    Single: living alone $424


    Married, civil union or de facto couple: both partners qualify $652

    My mum was doing just fine with finances before we moved here - no mortgage....
    My brother on the other hand, being on supported living, would not: Single, 18+ years $307.14 weekly
    Ex-pctek
  10-12-2020, 04:19 PM
    1101
    Default Re: Don't expect the government to look after you when you retire

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    - after all you pay taxes for at least 45 years.
    thats a self indulgent sort of non-reason

    yes we paid taxes for 45 years. So what.
    We didnt pay enough taxes for what the govt spent ON OUR BEHALF, so we all still owe money

    WE NEVER PAID IN ADVANCE FOR OUR RETIREMENT . (we did have that, Muldoon got rid of it , we let him )
    The next gen of kiwis are having to do exactly that . And they will have to pay for us as well.
    And we have the predicted issue coming up where there literally wont be enough workers to pay for everyone on handouts, benefits or super.

    Cant argue about the issue of insanely high cost of renting though .
    We allready have whole families living in cars . How long before retirement = homeless ?

    I'm fast coming up to that age (59) , btw . Probably will need to sell my house to survive on retirement .
  10-12-2020, 05:30 PM
    prefect
    Default Re: Don't expect the government to look after you when you retire

    Retire is to die.
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
  10-12-2020, 05:33 PM
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Don't expect the government to look after you when you retire

    Quote Originally Posted by 1101 View Post



    I'm fast coming up to that age (59) , btw . Probably will need to sell my house to survive on retirement .
    Same -- Can relate Wont be selling the house though, "IF" we had to we would subdivide the property, but got a better plan -- Gonna win lotto (Yeah luck would be a fine thing.) SWMBO says I'm not allowed to retire LOL.
  10-12-2020, 05:57 PM
    piroska
    Default Re: Don't expect the government to look after you when you retire

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Wont be selling the house though, -- Gonna win lotto SWMBO says I'm not allowed to retire LOL.
    And husband used to say that. Well the lotto thing he still says.
    But retiring, he didn't, I made him.

    Age catches up - take note Prefect - you can't do **** if your body starts to fail.
    If you want to die then, well your choice, husband finds he still prefers breathing to death so far.

    He had to, too many ailments........**** happens. My dad always planned on him being the remaining one, my mum had various things, he never had anything.
    Well he's been dead 5 years now and she's still here.
    You just don't know what will happen, plans are fine, but life gets in the way sometimes.
    Ex-pctek
  10-12-2020, 06:29 PM
    Lawrence
    Default Re: Don't expect the government to look after you when you retire

    Qualified for the Pension last year and without to many things going wrong you can survive on it if you don't have other investments

    But with costs increasing with Insurance being the standout it sure eats into it

    Just had a biggie cost recently a Root Canal (the first stage so far) requiring specialist treatment, so far $2500 with the final stage next month and could end up around $3500 so you don't want to manty of these
  Yesterday, 07:37 AM
    piroska
    Default Re: Don't expect the government to look after you when you retire

    Quote Originally Posted by Lawrence View Post
    But with costs increasing with Insurance being the standout it sure eats into it

    Just had a biggie cost recently a Root Canal (the first stage so far) requiring specialist treatment, so far $2500 with the final stage next month and could end up around $3500 so you don't want to manty of these
    What insurance? Medical? Ditch it.

    Dentists, well my mum has false teeth. I haven't been to a dentist in about 32 years.
    She does save $100 a fortnight from her pension...helps with the need new appliance/car repair/whatever things that crop up.
    Ex-pctek
  Yesterday, 08:14 AM
    Lawrence
    Default Re: Don't expect the government to look after you when you retire

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    What insurance? Medical? Ditch it.
    No Medical insurance just general building replacement insurance etc
  Yesterday, 08:17 AM
    hueybot3000
    Default Re: Don't expect the government to look after you when you retire

    At 31 I think I'm in for a lot less Gov assistance than that. Easy to plan for though when you accept that the Gov money is really only going to cater to the less fortunate and less motivated.
    I think there should be a bigger push for people to consider retraining in their late 40's. It's obviously unreasonable for someone in a physical job to work until they're 70 but if they retrained for a less physical role (which could often be in the same industry) then you could work a lot longer, even if it's part time. I know people in this position and they have a good lifestyle. Working in their late 60's but only 2 or 3 days a week which allows plenty of long weekends, holidays and time with grandkids while maintaining a sense of purpose. Bit harder if you've lost your marbles but at that point would you even care what your financials look like?
