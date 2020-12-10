You need to have your own investment for when you retire. You just can't live on $391 per week or $652 per week if you are married and both retired.
It's alright if you have your own investments but how many do? It's a pity the government can't be a bit more generous - after all you pay taxes for at least 45 years.
So we saw the miserable amount the government came up with and decided we needed to fund our retirement ourselves. We were earning well when we were working so we put aside some money in investments which, now that we are both retired, has paid off and kept us close to our previous income. But that does not mean that we can afford to be extravagant.
But what about those people who cannot afford to put some savings aside for when they retire? How do they survive? Particularly if they are still paying off their mortgage. Perhaps they just can't afford to retire?
