Hi
My Mum (retired) has always used Windows Live Mail on her Win10 laptop. I know it's long since unsupported by MS, but it worked fine for her, she knew how to use it, and doesn't like change so she just kept using it.
Recently she got a Google security check alert, and as a result of that, turned off the access to less secure apps setting. This caused Live Mail to not work "unexpected error". Well, I'm assuming that's the reason.
However turning the access to insecure apps setting back did not solve the problem, and actually I'd rather move her on to a more recent and secure product anyway.
My questions:
1) With ease of use being important for her, ideally as similar to the old Windows Live Mail interface as possible, would you just recommend the built-in Windows 10 mail client? Or if not, what else?
2) I'm waiting to hear back from her, but I think as well as her Gmail, she may have some old emails from her old Xnet account stored there that she would like to keep. If so, is it possible to import those from Windows Live Mail, into mail? This would just be for archive purposes as I don't think she actually uses that old Xnet account any more (don't even know if Xnet are even operating any more under that name) so they would just be local files only.
Thank in advance
Bookmarks