In my PC I have 2 SSD's, both running W10Pro x64 v 20H2, fully up to date. This SSD I am using now is fine apart from the BSOD I get when I open Bluestacks Android Emulator and click the icon to play Facebooks's Criminal Case game. BSOD says Computer has a problem, collection information and will restart computer. Stop Code is System Service Exemption. I googled the Stop Code is System Service Exemption and there were pages of offerings to 'Fix System Service Exemption' easily. I left all of them alone.
That's a problem but not the one I am posting about in this Thread.
When I use the other W10 SSD I have No Internet connection, all sound is lost (Audio service not running) no Sound Hardware. The AVM FRITZ! MEDIASERVER icon is nonexistent in File Explorer / This PC. In Device Manager/Software Devices Fritz isn't listed ..in fact the Software Devices entry is not there at all. Device Manager /Network Adapters there are no show of the 8 WAN Miniports that are showing in this W10 I am using now.
I cannot do a System Restore because it cannot be accessed! I cannot use the W10 Install DVD to Repair the computer and use Advanced options to use System Restore. Tried that and got a window saying to Restart computer and boot into an Operating System and use Sys Restore in there! Absurd really. Why is that Sys Restore option made available when using Install DVD to Repair the Computer. That's not a question.
No AVM FRITZ! MEDIASERVER showing means NO Internet. That simple really. Where the heck has it vanished? How? All I can think is the OpSys has become corrupted. When I had Fibre connected on Friday last week, everything was up and running without fault after I went through the Setting Up over telephone with a tech at 2Degrees. Everything went belly up Saturday night when I went to open and use Bluestacks to play CC Game. Unbelievably, I got onscreen notification that I have to Sign in with my MS Account! NEVER before have I had to do that when I used Bluestacks. All hell broke loose and since that time I have had no Internet when I am using the other OpSys SSD.
I am trying to remember when I had removed Passwords/Pins and set both Systems to be Local Accounts. Was it before or after I had Bluestacks requiring my MS Password...hmmmm .
Anyway, the other W10 is now totally unusable on the net. ISP Techno today told me that they are only responsible upto the LAN output on the Fritz Hardware. Because FRITZ has done a runner and Vanished from my PC OpSys then I will have to enlist the Services of a Pro. Wonderful to hear that.
The Techo on the phone this morning attempted Reset Modem and other things, I used my Mobile phone because the Landline connected to the Modem doesn't allow my making outward calls, and after a few attempts before and after Resets to call my landline and it failing to ring, the Techno said they will send me a new modem.
Methinks I am going to have to start afresh install W10 Pro x 64 v 20H2 because I think the System on the other SSD is mangled. I could be wrong.
One option I can try, well 2 options, are to Image the SSD, Delete the Partition and reinstall W10v20H2. FRITZ doesn't need Install Software. It should be found and made available as soon as Install W10 has completed.
If I have Internet after doing those things then I guess the Image created shall be heading for the trash.
Here's some pics.... These first few are showing THIS OpSystem in use now, showing all the parts that are NOT there in the 'Faulty' W10 System, The pics I add after as a reply are from the OpSystem that has no internet connection/System restore or Sound devices
