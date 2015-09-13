Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default Stupidity and greed

    https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/absolu...5IUWVPDX27JNU/

    https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/...gise-professor

    Seriously? These dumb greedy people now want compensation??

    Suckers and stupid...
    Default Re: Stupidity and greed

    Yeah I cracked up, specially with the guy that drove up from Palmy and had no money for petrol to get home. One thing to be dumb, quite another to go public on Stuff and let everyone else know you're stupid.
    Default Re: Stupidity and greed

    They walk amongst us, and to make matters worse, they are encouraged to Vote.

    Wouldnt surprise me if WINZ called back extra staff to hand out emergency benefits.

    Ill bet every one of them had an IQ less than their shoe size.
