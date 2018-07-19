Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:18 AM #1
    Strommer
    Strommer is online now
    Senior Member Strommer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Masterton
    Posts
    3,850

    Question 16 Gb RAM in which slots?

    Christmas came early for me yesterday morning! Two courier packages delivered at 8 AM: Two pair of specs from Zenni Optical which I was expecting, and the nice surprise of new RAM that I ordered on eBay that came from the UK. I removed the two sticks of 4 Gb RAM and replaced it with the two new sticks of 8 Gb. Now my desktop has 16 GB of RAM and it is very sweet - I should have done it long ago but when I looked back then I could not find the correct RAM. So anyway my question is about what slots I should be using.

    The RAM is in slots 1 and 3, which is what has always been the case. I now have found out that for Dual Channel I should be using slots 2 and 4 - is this correct? I assume slot #1 is at the far left and #4 at the far right.

    Before you jump in and answer, have a look at what I have: I built my desktop ten years ago and it has been super, never any problems not even with all the Window version upgrades (Win10 is great for me). I have added a solid state HD for the OS since boot up time was slow using a mechanical HD. I also have two mechanical HD's for storage and back-up and will soon replace one of them to ensure all data remains OK.

    The mobo is an ASUS M4A88TD-M. Although I ordered the USB-3 version from PB Tech, they sent me the USB-2 mobo and I did not realise the mistake until after everything was assembled [grizzle grrrr; I tried adding a USB-3 card in a spare mobo slot but it did not fit]. The CPU is AMD Phenom quad core. I added a small video card so that I could run dual monitors - I am not a gamer so no big graphic requirements. I use my desktop for the usual word processing, photo editing, occasional video editing, web browsing and it has all been good with no need for a new PC - except sometimes the 8 GB RAM was at its limit especially with multiple browser tabs.

    Should I bother to re-insert the new RAM into slots 2 and 4 (instead of the current 1 and 3 slots)?

    Should I even put the two old 4 Gb sticks of RAM into the spare slots so that the total would be 24 Gb. The old 4 Gb sticks are Corsair (Vengeance) and the new 8 Gb sticks are Crucial.

    Thanks.
    .
    .
    The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics
    are always so certain of themselves, but wiser people so full of doubts.
    ~ Bertrand Russell
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:03 PM #2
    dugimodo
    dugimodo is online now
    amateur expert dugimodo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Posts
    8,001

    Default Re: 16 Gb RAM in which slots?

    When the system is booting there should be a message telling you if the memory is in dual channel mode, if it is then don't worry about it. If it says single channel it is worth swapping them for the slight performance boost.
    You should be fine how you have it, some motherboards are finicky about what slots you use and others less so.

    Generally motherboards have 2 channels and group them like Slot 1 & 2 = channel 1, Slot 3 & 4 = channel 2 and for dual channel mode you need 1 stick in each channel, which you have.
    Looking at your manual it actually doesn't specify what slots to use, all it says is if you have different amounts of memory in the two channels you'll get dual channel mode up to the amount of RAM that matches in each and that the excess will run in single channel mode. Seems like a very flexible motherboard.

    It does say to not mix RAM with different CAS latency, so if you can figure that out for your new & old RAM see if it matches. Or just bung it all in and see what happens, if the system is unstable take the old RAM back out again.
    Normally I wouldn't bother as 16Gb is enough for most people, but you have it so why not try it.
    Ryzen 2700X, 16Gb DDR4RAM, 512GB M.2 NVME SSD, MSI GTX1070
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. M.2 Slots
    By DeSade in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 19-07-2018, 12:00 AM
  2. USb 3.0 and PCI Slots ?
    By Ninjabear in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 16-11-2011, 11:14 AM
  3. USB PCI Slots
    By jwil1 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-02-2008, 12:35 PM
  4. 4 ram slots?
    By rob_on_guitar in forum PressF1
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 05-02-2007, 01:32 PM
  5. AMR Slots
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-08-2000, 01:40 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources