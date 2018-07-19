Christmas came early for me yesterday morning! Two courier packages delivered at 8 AM: Two pair of specs from Zenni Optical which I was expecting, and the nice surprise of new RAM that I ordered on eBay that came from the UK. I removed the two sticks of 4 Gb RAM and replaced it with the two new sticks of 8 Gb. Now my desktop has 16 GB of RAM and it is very sweet - I should have done it long ago but when I looked back then I could not find the correct RAM. So anyway my question is about what slots I should be using.
The RAM is in slots 1 and 3, which is what has always been the case. I now have found out that for Dual Channel I should be using slots 2 and 4 - is this correct? I assume slot #1 is at the far left and #4 at the far right.
Before you jump in and answer, have a look at what I have: I built my desktop ten years ago and it has been super, never any problems not even with all the Window version upgrades (Win10 is great for me). I have added a solid state HD for the OS since boot up time was slow using a mechanical HD. I also have two mechanical HD's for storage and back-up and will soon replace one of them to ensure all data remains OK.
The mobo is an ASUS M4A88TD-M. Although I ordered the USB-3 version from PB Tech, they sent me the USB-2 mobo and I did not realise the mistake until after everything was assembled [grizzle grrrr; I tried adding a USB-3 card in a spare mobo slot but it did not fit]. The CPU is AMD Phenom quad core. I added a small video card so that I could run dual monitors - I am not a gamer so no big graphic requirements. I use my desktop for the usual word processing, photo editing, occasional video editing, web browsing and it has all been good with no need for a new PC - except sometimes the 8 GB RAM was at its limit especially with multiple browser tabs.
Should I bother to re-insert the new RAM into slots 2 and 4 (instead of the current 1 and 3 slots)?
Should I even put the two old 4 Gb sticks of RAM into the spare slots so that the total would be 24 Gb. The old 4 Gb sticks are Corsair (Vengeance) and the new 8 Gb sticks are Crucial.
Thanks.
