Over the years we have been to many motels. A decade or two ago, we regularly washed our dishes, but then discovered that dish-washing
is included. So, we didn't always wash our dishes, leaving mainly our breakfast ones. However, a week or two ago, we stayed at a Rotorua motel
paying quite a bit more than our usual, particularly as this time we had two of our grandchildren with us. The first morning we set out leaving
our breakfast dishes, but returned to find some housework had been done, but not the dishes. Next day the same.
Am wondering, is there change happening here or just one motel. Maybe they are cutting costs because of covid, or maybe Rotorua is different.
Be interested to hear of any of your experiences and thoughts?
