Just wondering if any of you have used or had any feedback on Softmaker FlexiPDF editor.
I do a lot of work with documents for a local not for profit, and have been looking for some time to find a low cost, fully featured editor.
The specs of the Professional version would meet all my needs and with the current special the price is certainly right.
However there's no point buying it if the performance doesn't match the promise.
TIA for any information you may be able to share.
