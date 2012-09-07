Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Unhappy Thunder Bird Email problems

    Well thunderbirds latest update has caused a stir over a Dozen calls for help before 9.00am this morning.

    They have upgraded the program to use higher security - But in the process stuffed lots of peoples email either not allowing to sign in (round and round circle) OR cant receive emails.

    After upgrading to Thunderbird 78, I cannot receive or send email messages.
    One reason why this might happen is when your email provider is using outdated security protocols. Thunderbird takes protecting the privacy and security of your communication serious. That is why, by default, Thunderbird 78 will not connect to servers that do not support the modern TLS 1.2 connection security protocol. So if your email provider only supports the outdated security protocols TLS 1.0 or TLS 1.1, downloading (receiving) and sending emails will not work by default. If you really need to connect to such mail servers with outdated security, or if you want to check if this is the cause of your problem, you can temporarily re-enable the older security protocols in Thunderbird settings.
    In Bold -- Yeah right - The Outdated Servers are Both Google (gmail) and Microsoft (outlook.com) Good luck with that suggestion

    There are some fixes put out but the Success rate is not good, tried so far the fixes on 5 different Peoples computers only 1 worked.

    When you try any fixes to lower the security if using a gmail account, Gmail throws its toys out saying insecure app trying to access your account, and promptly blocks Thunderbird

    Solution -- install a email client like EM Client - that actually works Or Web mail Only.
    Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 03:38 PM.
    Default Re: Thunder Bird Email problems

    Similar to this thread on Geekzone?? https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.as...topicid=280181
    Regards,

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
