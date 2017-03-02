Hi. have recently updated my PC OS from W10 Pro x64 v1903 to latest version 20H2. I am receiving a notification that there seems to be a problem with my MS Accounts. I click the notification box and a window opens about "Shared experiences" in which I can click 'Fix now', enter my PIN and all is ok.
When I click the option Microsoft account in blue lettering I get taken to a window for MS Account sign in. I enter my email address and password and it is incorrect..... I then repeat the password enter using 5 different passwords and they are all incorrect and at last attempt I then get a window telling me I have made too many attempts and I have toenter characters shown to prove I am not a robot. I enter the characters, click Sign in and nothing happens.
There are emails for two requests I made for password reset and a code supplied to enter presumably to create a new password. They are dated 13th and 15th Nov '20.
I had this same problem a few months ago and it was a headache! Eventually I wiped out that complete OS and started fresh.
I now have two SSD's in the computer, both running W10 Pro x64 v20H2. The sign in is different email for both. Is that the cause of the issue? I didn't have this MS Accounts problem when I had only one SSD and W10 OS running in the computer.
Any idea/advice appreciated.
Thanks in advance.
Here's some pics
