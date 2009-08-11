I have used CCleaner for many years.
When I bought new laptop in September I decided to "bed matters down" by limiting reinstallation of several programs.
I then planned to later reinstall some.
I have tried may times to download and install CCleaner from the CCleaner website. I download the file but when I run installation a white screen appears with a solid horizontal line at the top across the entire width.
I have also tried downloading and installing from websites other than CCleaner's website. Exactly same result.
Can someone guide me re overcoming this issue.
Thanks
Neil
