I have just used a Macrium Image of W10 to a Samsung Evo 860 SSD and its fine. Only problem is it is old backup I made when a Corsair MP300 M2 NVMe drive I had failed to boot. So wainuitech suggested I create a backup of the SSD using Macrium and viBoot. I did and the image opened & played well in Virtual Drive/display. That was about 12 month ago. I installed it and it was fine.
The W10 I now have on the Samsung SSD is v 1903 (build unknown because I am running another SSD with W10 v20H2 Build19042.630.
I have the ISO of W10 v20H2 Build19042.630. and would like to know if I can simply upgrade the W10 1903 directly to W10 20H2. Reason being is that in the W10 v1903 Windows Updates there are a stack of updates awaiting download and install. One of the updates is to W10 v1909 and 1903...and AMD. To me that seems a lot of time downloading installing updates that may not be necessary because when W10 v 1909 is installed then I will have to download/install v20H2.
So, can I go from v1903 to v20H2 in one smooth transition?
Without losing any Apps/Programs etc etc if I do the One small step, man, one Giant leap for mine-kind?
attached is a pic of the Pending Updates
