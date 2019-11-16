Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 01:48 PM #1
    kioti
    kioti is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Posts
    670

    Default Updating/Upgrading Windows10 from v1903 to v20H2... Can be done?

    Hi,
    I have just used a Macrium Image of W10 to a Samsung Evo 860 SSD and its fine. Only problem is it is old backup I made when a Corsair MP300 M2 NVMe drive I had failed to boot. So wainuitech suggested I create a backup of the SSD using Macrium and viBoot. I did and the image opened & played well in Virtual Drive/display. That was about 12 month ago. I installed it and it was fine.
    The W10 I now have on the Samsung SSD is v 1903 (build unknown because I am running another SSD with W10 v20H2 Build19042.630.
    I have the ISO of W10 v20H2 Build19042.630. and would like to know if I can simply upgrade the W10 1903 directly to W10 20H2. Reason being is that in the W10 v1903 Windows Updates there are a stack of updates awaiting download and install. One of the updates is to W10 v1909 and 1903...and AMD. To me that seems a lot of time downloading installing updates that may not be necessary because when W10 v 1909 is installed then I will have to download/install v20H2.
    So, can I go from v1903 to v20H2 in one smooth transition?
    Without losing any Apps/Programs etc etc if I do the One small step, man, one Giant leap for mine-kind?

    Cheers

    kioti

    attached is a pic of the Pending UpdatesClick image for larger version.  Name: UPDATES.JPG  Views: 3  Size: 73.1 KB  ID: 10604
    Last edited by kioti; Today at 01:55 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. W10 Pro x64 Upgrade from v1903 to v1909 Build 18363.1, Issues emerged
    By kioti in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 16-11-2019, 02:44 PM
  2. BSOD's Twice today __W10 PRO x64 v1903
    By kioti in forum PressF1
    Replies: 43
    Last Post: 26-06-2019, 10:21 AM
  3. W10 v1903
    By Poppa John in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 29-05-2019, 07:58 PM
  4. W10 V1903
    By kioti in forum PressF1
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 05-05-2019, 10:31 AM
  5. Using Windows10
    By Richard in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 30
    Last Post: 24-08-2015, 12:36 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources