I've had an email purporting to have come from my sister changing her email from a local to the above. Does anyone have any ideas on this as I believe it is false. I have not been able to contact her as yet.
I've had an email purporting to have come from my sister changing her email from a local to the above. Does anyone have any ideas on this as I believe it is false. I have not been able to contact her as yet.
I'd take it as fake. The email domain name is linked to a security company in China, so unless shes moved I'd be VERY suspect.
That's what I thought. It went to my Spark email that is hardly used. It may be too late but I have deleted all of the address book entries from that Account.
Bookmarks