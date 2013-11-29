Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Bryan
    Email from szlongtec.cn

    I've had an email purporting to have come from my sister changing her email from a local to the above. Does anyone have any ideas on this as I believe it is false. I have not been able to contact her as yet.
    wainuitech
    Re: Email from szlongtec.cn

    I'd take it as fake. The email domain name is linked to a security company in China, so unless shes moved I'd be VERY suspect.
    Bryan
    Re: Email from szlongtec.cn

    That's what I thought. It went to my Spark email that is hardly used. It may be too late but I have deleted all of the address book entries from that Account.
