I have been trying to get FatDog 64 to read its save-file on a mmcblk0 drive.
When installed to a conventional SDA drive there is no problem.
When installed to a mmcblk0 drive it can not find the file
I have tried adding "savefile=direct:/dev/disk/emmc0p1/fd64save.ext4"
OR
"savefile=direct:/dev/disk/by-partuuid/(UUID as revealed by "blkid")/fd64save.ext4"
savefile=direct:/dev/disk/by-partuuid/UUID="1017-D8D9"/fd64save.ext4
Should the UUID="1017-D8D9" have no quotes?
Should it be a PARTUUID number, not UUID?
Linux keeps the geriatric brain working!
