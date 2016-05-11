I have a computer here with an oldish Gigabyte MB GA-MA770-US3. It still works, but there is no longer access to the BIOS when it is booting. Pushing any of the keys that normally give access (delete, F12, pause etc) just freeze the booting process. There is normal booting to the OS if none of these keys are touched.
Tried clearing the CMOS with the link that you short, removed the HD and DVD drive, but still no BIOS access. Any ideas for fixing this please, or has the MB just gone faulty?
