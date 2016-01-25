Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 11:58 AM #1
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,436

    Default Birds of the feathered type

    Click image for larger version.  Name: IMG_0296.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 63.2 KB  ID: 10597

    We have a new adopted family member. I think she adopted us instead of us adopting her. A female Blackbird who wad pretty bedraggled and with a droopy wing and a limp after the torrential rains a couple of weeks ago. Because of her problems we have named her Hoppity Must be a liked area as I have lots of fine mulch on the gardens and mulch is usually full of insects. Like a pig in muck she settled in! She gets fresh orange juice for brekky every day as well. Quite funny as she likes being alone. When I put the orange halves out she is in, boots and all. Strangely, when a sparrow comes for a treat she looks at it like a hissing cat with her beak half open and starts advancing towards the enemy, even if it means looking like a bully to another who is only half her size.

    I have to confess that after 6 months sans DSLR, and missing the abilities of them, I went and bought myself a new one a couple of weeks ago. Happy chappy now. This is what I used for the attached picture.

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:15 PM #2
    Bryan
    Bryan is online now
    Older by the minute
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Whitford
    Posts
    1,647

    Default Re: Birds of the feathered type

    I might be very wrong here but from the plumage she looks like a thrush. I don't think female blackbirds have the mottling on the chest. Nice bird though but too small for thanksgiving!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:35 PM #3
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    2,986

    Default Re: Birds of the feathered type

    Quote Originally Posted by Bryan View Post
    I might be very wrong here but from the plumage she looks like a thrush. I don't think female blackbirds have the mottling on the chest. Nice bird though but too small for thanksgiving!
    I would agree with you Bryan. Looks like a thrush to me. The speckled chest is the giveaway.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. How do I keep Birds off my roof?
    By dugimodo in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 25-01-2016, 11:50 AM
  2. Birds
    By Greg in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 23-05-2014, 01:26 PM
  3. The Birds.....
    By pctek in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 18-02-2013, 02:34 PM
  4. (Almost) Flightless Birds
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 24-03-2009, 12:13 AM
  5. Food - Birds This Week
    By pctek in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 25-11-2008, 09:45 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources