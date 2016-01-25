We have a new adopted family member. I think she adopted us instead of us adopting her. A female Blackbird who wad pretty bedraggled and with a droopy wing and a limp after the torrential rains a couple of weeks ago. Because of her problems we have named her Hoppity Must be a liked area as I have lots of fine mulch on the gardens and mulch is usually full of insects. Like a pig in muck she settled in! She gets fresh orange juice for brekky every day as well. Quite funny as she likes being alone. When I put the orange halves out she is in, boots and all. Strangely, when a sparrow comes for a treat she looks at it like a hissing cat with her beak half open and starts advancing towards the enemy, even if it means looking like a bully to another who is only half her size.
I have to confess that after 6 months sans DSLR, and missing the abilities of them, I went and bought myself a new one a couple of weeks ago. Happy chappy now. This is what I used for the attached picture.
Ken
