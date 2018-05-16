MS still support Win 7 updates?
I just finished installing Win7 to an old PC and it is still doing the updating now.
I thought MS has stopped supporting Win7!?
You are getting all the OLD updates.
There might be the occasional new one off update (never say never) , and might get MS AV signature updates .
MS are supplying Win7 updates to some , who are willing to pay for them & cannot update to Win10 ( eg the Military ) .
