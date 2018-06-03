Setting up the home network has changed in ver 20H2.
How do I get to the Network settings to change the work group name, etc?
I just want to set up a simple home network for my 3 PCs.
It's all different in this version of Windows.
Go into the old control panel . Its still the best way for many things .
Control panel its still there but MS try & hide it from you . Do a Win10 search for control & you'll see it .
ctrl panel , system, advanced , computor name , change , (workgroup name)
More to it than that , you need to change share setting on the PC you want to access , and older PC's may not be accessible (smb1 issues , its broken since v2004)
Network browsing is a bit broken now , ie browing via the workgroup name . Access the other PC's shares via IP adress .
