    Win10 20H2 networking

    Setting up the home network has changed in ver 20H2.

    How do I get to the Network settings to change the work group name, etc?

    I just want to set up a simple home network for my 3 PCs.

    It's all different in this version of Windows.
    Re: Win10 20H2 networking

    Go into the old control panel . Its still the best way for many things .
    Control panel its still there but MS try & hide it from you . Do a Win10 search for control & you'll see it .

    ctrl panel , system, advanced , computor name , change , (workgroup name)

    More to it than that , you need to change share setting on the PC you want to access , and older PC's may not be accessible (smb1 issues , its broken since v2004)
    Network browsing is a bit broken now , ie browing via the workgroup name . Access the other PC's shares via IP adress .
    Re: Win10 20H2 networking

    I go to Control Panel -> System -> No Advance option.

    get this:Click image for larger version.  Name: network.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 50.3 KB  ID: 10598
