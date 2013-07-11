I'm a bit stumped, almost lost interest. One laptop in the house prints portrait when setup as landscape and landscape when set to portrait.
Obviously page setup and preferences
Printer has been deleted and reinstalled
Looked on Regedit when deleted and all instances had gone. Rebooted between delete and install
Occurs on Word, Notepad ++, Google Docs, on all logins
Same Google Doc ok on other devices
All other devices print as expected
Was accessing printer from problem laptop via cloud print, same problem still there on Wifi connection
Any suggestions?
