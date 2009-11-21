Results 1 to 3 of 3
  Today, 10:35 AM #1
    zqwerty
    VoidMaster
    Default So Much For This Crazy Theory

    Covid-19: Sweden's herd immunity strategy has failed, hospitals inundated:

    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
  Today, 11:44 AM #2
    kenj
    Default Re: So Much For This Crazy Theory

    The Idiot Trump and his stupid Dr. Atlas adviser are pushing the same idea.

    God help USA and Sweden with people like them running the country.

    Ken
  Today, 12:10 PM #3
    1101
    Default Re: So Much For This Crazy Theory

    this was the model that NZ covid denyers wanted to follow
    are those in the NZ media puting forward Sweeden as a role model , now going to admit how absolutely wrong they were ?

    in country with a much healthier population the NZ
    " Sweden's per capita death rate is several times higher than in Finland, Denmark and Norway"

    scary , literally the worst case scenario .
    "It is believed roughly one-in-five people in Stockholm are infected."
