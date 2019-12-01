Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Black Friday

  1. Today, 08:22 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    2,982

    Default Black Friday

    There are ads on the radio for Black Friday sales but Black Friday (Nov 13th) has been and gone but they are advertising it as though it is still to come.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:28 AM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,750

    Default Re: Black Friday

    27th Nov apparently...according to shops websites
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:39 AM #3
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,884

    Default Re: Black Friday

    Briscos and Godfreys will be having another sale
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:47 AM #4
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    2,982

    Default Re: Black Friday

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    27th Nov apparently...according to shops websites
    But that's not correct. Black Friday was a short while ago - Friday November 13th.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:14 AM #5
    smithie 38
    smithie 38 is offline
    Old fella smithie 38's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Carterton
    Posts
    600

    Default Re: Black Friday

    Black Friday originated in America and its meaning refers to the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, which has also traditionally been a holiday itself for many employees. It is typically a day full of special shopping deals and heavy discounts and is considered as the kickoff of the holiday shopping season.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 09:29 AM #6
    psycik
    psycik is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Location
    Lower Hutt, NZ
    Posts
    729

    Default Re: Black Friday

    Quote Originally Posted by smithie 38 View Post
    Black Friday originated in America and its meaning refers to the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, which has also traditionally been a holiday itself for many employees. It is typically a day full of special shopping deals and heavy discounts and is considered as the kickoff of the holiday shopping season.
    As opposed to any Friday the 13th which is called that in support of our pagan gods.
    Interests: PVRs, HTPCs, Apple IOS, Apple TV, Media Players, C#, Printing
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Black Friday
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 01-12-2019, 08:25 AM
  2. Black Friday
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 25-11-2017, 08:19 PM
  3. Black Friday
    By pctek in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 28-11-2016, 12:35 PM
  4. Black Friday
    By pctek in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 27-11-2015, 05:50 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources