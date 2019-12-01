Thread: Black Friday

There are ads on the radio for Black Friday sales but Black Friday (Nov 13th) has been and gone but they are advertising it as though it is still to come.
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
27th Nov apparently...according to shops websites
Ex-pctek
Briscos and Godfreys will be having another sale
Black Friday originated in America and its meaning refers to the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, which has also traditionally been a holiday itself for many employees. It is typically a day full of special shopping deals and heavy discounts and is considered as the kickoff of the holiday shopping season.
As opposed to any Friday the 13th which is called that in support of our pagan gods.
