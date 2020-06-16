Results 1 to 2 of 2
  #1
    Roscoe
    Default How to remove water stains off tiles

    Does anyone have a proven method of removing water stains off tiles? We have tried vinegar and a spot remover without luck. Any ideas?
  #2
    piroska
    Default Re: How to remove water stains off tiles

    Which spot remover? I use 30Seconds Spot stuff as we have hard water and it's brilliant.
    Of course, is yours actually a hard water issue or something else?
    Mould? Acidic (soft_ water? Soap scum?
