Does anyone have a proven method of removing water stains off tiles? We have tried vinegar and a spot remover without luck. Any ideas?
Which spot remover? I use 30Seconds Spot stuff as we have hard water and it's brilliant.
Of course, is yours actually a hard water issue or something else?
Mould? Acidic (soft_ water? Soap scum?
Ex-pctek
