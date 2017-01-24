Hi
Had to reboot computer and when it reached the Login screen I entered the PIN and was informed it is wrong... I have to enter a Password....I have NEVER had to enter a password in the W10Pro x64 I have been using for 2+ years. Always the PIN.
Now I cannot get into the Desktop at all! This is getting ridiculous because I have to click the Forgot password option, I am taken to a Black screen Window with white text, where I choose to have a CODE sent to my email address and to get the Code I have to Restart computer, get into UEFI/BIOS and choose to boot from another SSD that had W10 Pro x64 v1709 that had no AV installed (It was an install of W10 Pro I did 12-18+ month ago when the 1909 version I had installed to an Intel 660PM.2 NVMe froze up on me so I wiped the Samsung Evo 860 SSD I had connected as a Storage drive and I installed W10Pro v 1709 to it so I could access the internet and forums. I then had to wipe the Intel 660P M.2 NVME and install a macrium image of it I had created a month earlier.)
All that's irrelevant really and only gets mentioned because twice I have had to go though the procedure of booting into the Evo 860 SSD, going to my Gmail account, getting a Reset Code and then rebooting and into UEFI/BIOS and setting to boot into the Intel SSD, getting to Login screen, enter the Code, then at a screen to Reset Password I create a new Password, then I was told 'Now login' and I enter the newly created password and was told it is Wrong!........ Text on screen said I have to enter the password I used when I created my MS Account!
Why am I being sent to get a Code to enter in to enable me to Create a NEW Password if it wants the original password I used when I created my MS Account!??? Absurd!
That was going nowhere fast so I tried a password that I would have used to create the MS Account and was informed it is Wrong! Then I tried the same password but it has Uppercase and Lowercase letters and a number in it, the other password is all lowercase and the number in it, THAT password was/IS also Incorrect! I then tried a password that I had used for 10 years up until 2 year ago when I went from W7 to W10. That password is also incorrect
I am seriously hacked off about this and nowhere can I find a saved notepad file with my MS Account details, nor can I find it anywhere in my Gmail saved emails.
To top it off, I googled recovering MS Account passwords and resetting/creating a new password and it is really maddening that the steps/how it's done videos are ALL showing the process from an OPEN WINDOWS 10 Desktop!
How the Dickens can I get my W10 Pro x64 v20H2 build (unknown at this time but it was the latest that came with the update a couple of weeks ago),,, how the heck can I get it to boot into Usable desktop? All my passwords are wrong and obviously I cannot change the password to a new one. IS maddening.
The Samsung Evo 860 SSD is now running W10 Pro x64 v 20H2 build 19042.630. I tried to create a recovery disc that I could boot into and attempt a System Restore, was advised to use MediaCreationTool to download a recovery disc and ended up downloading an ISO of W10 v20H2 and mounted that in virtual drive, kicked it started installing/upgrading the existing W10 OS that was on the Samsung SSD. It is all fully updated and running the Bitdefender Total Security.
I considered using the W10 ISO I DL'd to 'upgrade/repair the OS on the Intel SSD but I thinking I may very well still be going to have issues because doing that isn't going to change the Password. I sure cannot use the DL'd ISO to get into Advanced Options and System Restore and is Syst Restore going to require me entering a 'password' before it goes in to action.
I am dreading having to create a Full Disc Image of the Intel Drive so I can get whatever files etc that I can from it and then wipe it clean and use an Image of it I created a while ago to get that drive working again.
My kingdom for a talking horse that can tell me what has to be done to get that Password issue behind me.
What the heck caused the Login Screen change from PIN to Password????????!!!!!! ???????
