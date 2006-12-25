Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:03 PM #1
    Nomad
    Nomad is online now
    Wanderer
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    7,446

    Default First timer - charcoal griller machine

    Hi, we got one of those charcoal smoker griller machines as they thought it was would be less work than maintaining bottle gas and cheaper. We got a packet of Samba 5kg Coconut Charcoal Briquettes from Bunnings. We also have a chimney starter, we start it fine and there are flames coming from it and we pour it into the charcoal smoker griller. We pour the charcoal bits into one side only so it is piled up like a pyramid but soon the flames goes away and they only glow red. The thermostat on the lid says it's 100 degrees celcius only, yep or around the 200 fahrenheit mark.

    We have also sprinkle sugar to the charcoal and we added more charcoal there and we added newspaper which they flamed up but once the flames went off the charcoals still only glow in a red colour and the temperature drops back to 100.

    What am I doing wrong?


    Cheers.

    Edit. Yep we open the door underneath and on top of the lid we open the air hole in full.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:31 PM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,813

    Default Re: First timer - charcoal griller machine

    Looking online, at several places, the 1st link below says the 200 is close to right (or a sweet spot) You have to remember that its not gas and does take longer to heat up and not as easy to control the heat. Also different types of Charcoal heat differently ( some better than others) We had a charcoal one once, gave up, and went back to gas.

    Have a read of the following article(s) I came across https://www.epicurious.com/expert-ad...at-225-article and https://www.smokedbbqsource.com/how-...harcoal-grill/

    A lot has to do with the designs as well, our Weber (on gas) comes upto full heat, really quick, actually too hot and exceeds the temp gauges range with both burners on.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. sharing a printer attached to a windowsME machine with a windows xp machine
    By lance4k in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 25-12-2006, 07:31 AM
  2. Timer
    By laussie in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 29-07-2005, 11:44 PM
  3. first timer
    By pooloo in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 23-03-2005, 09:39 AM
  4. first timer
    By pooloo in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 22-03-2005, 12:37 AM
  5. PC Timer
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 31-05-2002, 05:29 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources