My seven-year-old Toshiba P50 A-09M laptop is "slowly falling into bits and pieces". I'm planning to buy a new one by this Boxing day. I'm using the computer for intensive browsing (including video streaming), wordprocessing of large documents and some small photo and audio editing.
Unfortunately I'm fully out of touch what could be the best fit for me that meets above requirements. I was thinking 256 GB SSD and 16 GB RAM at least. I'm not a brand fanatic, I just want a reliable model.
Can somebody please give my any recommendations. Many thanks.
