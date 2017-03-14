Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:16 PM #1
    barryk
    barryk is offline
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2005
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    156

    Default Ive nicknamed my laptop Laggard :-(

    The HP PC laptop I bought three or four years ago is showing its ancient age :-( It's far too slow to run Tinkercad.

    It takes ages to start up Firefox and much of the software in the computer, switch between tabs on the browser.

    Thats why Ive given the nickname Laggard to this laptop. If it was in a horse race 🏇 , itd finish several laps behind the modern laptops lol.

    So what will I do with Laggard? Put something like Linux on it? Or fire Laggard into the e-waste basket and replace it with a modern and fast laptop? Any recommendations for fast PC laptops for a price around $500?

    FYI, Ive typed this post on my iPad which I bought about three years ago. It runs software very well.

    Many thanks in advance,
    Barry.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:40 PM #2
    pcuser42
    pcuser42 is online now
    Short Member pcuser42's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Pukekohe Shuttle
    Posts
    10,080

    Default Re: Ive nicknamed my laptop Laggard :-(

    Only four years old and it's that slow already? Could just be the OS bogged down, try a clean install of Windows first.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:04 PM #3
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,698

    Default Re: Ive nicknamed my laptop Laggard :-(

    Quote Originally Posted by barryk View Post
    The HP PC laptop I bought three or four years ago .... too slow .
    Think of PCs like a car with a trailer attached. You add stuff to the trailer, more and more until it's higher than the car roof.
    Bloat accumulates, no matter the uninstalling or CCleaner type tools (which err on the side of caution).

    Back it up, do a fresh install from scratch and put your docs etc back. It will have lost that trailer....
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Fixed wireless laggard in independent broadband test
    By zqwerty in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 14-03-2017, 12:15 PM
  2. Laptop docking station shorting across to laptop
    By ellpow in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 20-05-2012, 10:01 AM
  3. Gateway Laptop (Centrino) vs. Dell Laptop (M Celeron)
    By vdubinsky in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-01-2006, 07:09 PM
  4. Gateway Laptop (Centrino) vs. Dell Laptop (M Celeron)
    By vdubinsky in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 10-01-2006, 05:24 PM
  5. eBay - free laptop/ laptop at wholesale price
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-06-2002, 11:48 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources