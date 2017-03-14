The HP PC laptop I bought three or four years ago is showing its ancient age :-( It's far too slow to run Tinkercad.
It takes ages to start up Firefox and much of the software in the computer, switch between tabs on the browser.
Thats why Ive given the nickname Laggard to this laptop. If it was in a horse race 🏇 , itd finish several laps behind the modern laptops lol.
So what will I do with Laggard? Put something like Linux on it? Or fire Laggard into the e-waste basket and replace it with a modern and fast laptop? Any recommendations for fast PC laptops for a price around $500?
FYI, Ive typed this post on my iPad which I bought about three years ago. It runs software very well.
Many thanks in advance,
Barry.
Bookmarks