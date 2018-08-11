I phoned the Instachill 0800 number after watching their TV ad several times. Looks like one Instachill machine costs $550. I want to cool down my rooms in the coming hot 🥵 summer days which are about one month away.
Looked up a similar machine on the Bunnings website which shows its price as $340.
Then had a look around for air cooling hacks on the Net and found this: https://www.wikihow.com/Make-an-Easy...-Water-Bottles
Looks like this third option would be cheapest after a bit of tinkering to make sure the third option works well.
Any new suggestions from this forum on chilling air without air conditioners would be welcome.
Thanks in advance,
Barry.
Bookmarks