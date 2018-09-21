I'm suspecting an air lock in the gas system as we have a full gas bottle, the bottle is switched on, but no gas at the stove.
Will someone please tell me what to do to clear an airlock. TIA.
I'm suspecting an air lock in the gas system as we have a full gas bottle, the bottle is switched on, but no gas at the stove.
Will someone please tell me what to do to clear an airlock. TIA.
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
Bookmarks