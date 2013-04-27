Results 1 to 5 of 5
    Roscoe
    Default Specsavers: "We could all do with a spare pair."

    Specsavers ad on the radio is saying, "We could all do with a spare pair." That is, of course, if you can afford it. Prescription glasses cost about $700. Can you afford to have a spare $700 just sitting around doing nothing?

    But what do you want with a spare pair? When would you wear them? And why? What's wrong with the pair you are wearing? Particularly if you only take them off when you go to bed. And you don't need a spare pair then.

    So why ". . . could we all do with a spare pair."? I just don't understand it.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Specsavers: "We could all do with a spare pair."

    Mine are prescription and I had two pairs. They are no where near $700, its the frames that bump up the price. I Don't need them all the time only working on computers.

    When I say "had" There is one pair that sits on my desk in their case under the monitors, they never leave the room, the other is the ones I take to jobs or in the workshop.

    Had them on in the lounge, went into the office did an email then out to the workshop to grab my work USB, took all of 5 minutes if that, went to put them on again in the lounge and okay ?? , do you think I can find the damn things -- looked everywhere I went no where to be found -- Still cant find them, and its annoying as they are prescription and have the fancy antiglare for computers
    Bryan
    Default Re: Specsavers: "We could all do with a spare pair."

    They will be under a piece of paper, a cloth, down the side of a chair or left inside a now closed up computer. They will turn up just as soon as you replace them. Regards, Murphy!
    piroska
    Default Re: Specsavers: "We could all do with a spare pair."

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe
    Specsavers ad on the radio is saying, "We could all do with a spare pair." Prescription glasses cost about $700.
    I hate Specsavers. They ripped off my brother and mother.
    My brother has very little sight left, not actually his eyes as such, it's a brain issue.
    He doesn't bother with glasses at all now.

    We got my mum to use Zennioptical this time. yay!!! Instead of Specsavers rip off charges. All up, faster shipping, upgraded lens to their recommended whatever...$152 NZ.

    Spares, well she had one, that was if the others got broken or something..........other than that, no you don't need spares....
    And Zenni rules, mine cost me $90 inc shipping etc last time. I have only ever bought 3 pair in my entire life. The handy thing with getting the prescription is you can actually see if nothing has chnaged instead of them convincing you it did.
    Ex-pctek
    piroska
    Default Re: Specsavers: "We could all do with a spare pair."

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech
    Mine are prescription and I had two pairs. They are no where near $700, its the frames that bump up the price. I Don't need them all the time only working on computers.

    Glasses for close up is a long sighted issue, and $2 magnifiers work just as well. Husband uses them.
    Ex-pctek
Reviews
Resources