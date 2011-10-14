My new Lenovo Laptop is authorized for iTunes and i have my apple username which includes my @gmail account and my original I Tunes Password.
I have a number of purchased (i.e. paid) I tunes songs. All played routinely on my old laptop which for several years has my @gmail included in my username.
Now when I select some of those purchased songs I get an error message " do you wish to authorize this song for tis pc ? you purchased this dong using xxx@slingshot.co.nz and asks me for a password..
I have tried replacing the @slingshot.co.nz with @gmail.com and my iTunes password. -failure.
I then leave the @ slingshot line as is and enter the original iTunes password I had when I used slingshot-failure.
I then select "forgot user id password" then get a text with an authorization code-apply it but then just get "this pc is authorized" and quoting my @gmail username.
I registered with iTunes forum but ability to enter a detailed question is severely restricted.
Any ideas why on some of my purchased songs I gr confronted with this issue?
Help please.
