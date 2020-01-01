I am waiting on a plumber to quote redoing our shower cubicle because the one who originally did the bathroom didn't remove the plastic film from the tray beforessembly, and now it's leaking. Like a sieve actually.
Original plumber won't even respond (I'm a moaner he said the first time) so that will be a Disputes case. Of course actually getting the money will be another thing...........
And husband sharpened the blade on the mower. After I commented what did you do, it mows badly (grass out the side) and it would scrape the concrete - where it never did before.
Did you put blade on upside down I asked?
Not possible he said.
After the 3rd mow I lost patience and took it in.
It trashed the main blade, blunted the other (it has mulch, mow and chip) and damaged the crankshaft - because the blade was on upside down.
It's better now, all good but geez.......not happy with what that cost me!
Bookmarks