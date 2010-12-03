Last night I played 2 DVD s using my external DVD player.
Tonight i went to watch the next episode of those discs but the sound keeps resetting to zero. The Speaker Icon in Task Bar shows a volume setting OK.
When I click on the externa Drive to play with VLC the slide bar (not the speaker icon) shows white = 0%. I drag it to a suitable volume % but it immediately slides back to 0%.
In desperation I thought i should try a System restore only to find that a Restore point i created about 2 weeks ago no longer appears.
On my Hard disc I have several Video Clips and they play with full sound as per normal.
Help please
thanks
