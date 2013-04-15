I am not so much a property type person myself. To me it is a more functional use. Do NZders mainly go for a house because they want appreciation? I question this because if many of them ever only have 1, they could downsize but they lose out b/c the houses down the ladder cost proportionally more for the same size, but they also can't just sell it because they have to live somewhere. Maybe pass it down as a inheritance?
They gone thru Kiwibuild etc but those are like $500k for a 1 room apartment haha. So I was thinking what about homes via government leasehold, indexed to inflation? Given the horror stories we have heard about leasehold that can skyrocket up. So it meets the purpose of you live in it, when you are done flick it off. You could still sell it should circumstances change. Something like a 99yr lease right of use from new and then it goes from there ....
Thoughts?
