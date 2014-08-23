HERE
What a bunch of F'Wits!
A protester can be heard yelling one horse was "racist".
HERE
What a bunch of F'Wits!
A protester can be heard yelling one horse was "racist".
Last edited by B.M.; Today at 07:56 PM.
Global Warming is Mann made.
.
.
The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
Serious !! Attack a police horse - yeah thats gonna go down well AND a "racist" Horse at that.
Here ya go BM -- Thought of this at first when seeing the heading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYvMeT2GC14
Real songs as it actually is.
You got it, that's where the title came from.Serious !! Attack a police horse - yeah thats gonna go down well AND a "racist" Horse at that.
Here ya go BM -- Thought of this at first when seeing the heading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYvMeT2GC14
Real songs as it actually is.
Unfortunately, If you've spent any time in the "Lucky Country" you will know that by census of opinion "Vic's are Dicks" or "Pricks", as the case may be.
My personal experience is that they get "130" or "0" for an IQ and nothing in between.
Great country, but I digress.
Global Warming is Mann made.
.
.
The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
Bookmarks