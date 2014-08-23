Results 1 to 3 of 3
    We don't know how lucky we are!

    HERE

    What a bunch of F'Wits!

    A protester can be heard yelling one horse was "racist".
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    .
    .
    The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
    Re: We don't know how lucky we are!

    Serious !! Attack a police horse - yeah thats gonna go down well AND a "racist" Horse at that.

    Here ya go BM -- Thought of this at first when seeing the heading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYvMeT2GC14

    Real songs as it actually is.
    Re: We don't know how lucky we are!

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Serious !! Attack a police horse - yeah thats gonna go down well AND a "racist" Horse at that.

    Here ya go BM -- Thought of this at first when seeing the heading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYvMeT2GC14

    Real songs as it actually is.
    You got it, that's where the title came from.

    Unfortunately, If you've spent any time in the "Lucky Country" you will know that by census of opinion "Vic's are Dicks" or "Pricks", as the case may be.

    My personal experience is that they get "130" or "0" for an IQ and nothing in between.

    Great country, but I digress.
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    .
    .
    The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
