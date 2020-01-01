Thread: HDD or SSD

-
HDD or SSD
It sounds like the HDD in wifes laptop might be on way out, don't worry full backup of all data done and will image it over the weekend as well.
Looking for the best solution thinking an SSD, laptop is a 3 year old Asus.
Any brand recommendations please or am I better off sticking with a traditional HDD?
Thanks
Re: HDD or SSD
Ssds are still expensive compared to a spinning hard drive, it theyre a great upgrade.
Feels like the machine gets a new lease of life.
Re: HDD or SSD
I use Samsung SSD's. Makes an enormous difference compared to the old hard drive,well worth it.And Samsung have handy tools for cloning/copying the hard drive to their ssd.
