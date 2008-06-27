Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Supreme Commander is a real-time strategy video game designed by Chris Taylor and developed by his company, Gas Powered Games. The game is considered to be a spiritual successor to Taylor's 1997 game Total Annihilation. ....Forged Alliance Forever is a community-driven project designed to facilitate online play for Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance..... Join The Aus/NZ FAF Discord, official home of the ANZFAF clan. With over 600 players from Australia and New Zealand you'll never have trouble finding a lobbly full of locals. All players from Oceania and the greater Asia-Pacific are encouraged to join our discord. NO MATTER WHERE YOU ARE IN THE WORLD anyone active during our busy hours with strong, low ping connections to most aussies/kiwis are ALWAYS welcome to play with us. When everyone is in voice chat the bigger lobbies are especially awesome. We have 16 player matches most days of the week and regularly organize exciting tournaments....https://discord.gg/6E2sAHt
    Have a great day.
    Try as I might this forum software shat on every single attempt at coherent formatting, I know my ability to edit is gonna time out soon so I give up.
