    Roscoe
    Why must I delete my emails twice?

    When I delete an email in Outlook, it does not delete it but puts it in the "Deleted Items" where I have to finally delete it.

    Is there any way I can delete emails with just one go?

    It's frustrating.
    wainuitech
    Re: Why must I delete my emails twice?

    If you are meaning Outlook on the installed office 365, then there's two ways.

    1. You can hold down the shift key when you click delete and that will delete right away ( after you answer the prompt.)
    2. You can set it to auto delete the deleted items folder on closing outlook.

    Go to the File tab.

    Select Options.

    In the Outlook Options dialog box, select Advanced.

    In the Outlook start and exit section, select the Empty Deleted Items folders when exiting Outlook check box.

    Click OK

    OR are you referring to Outlook.com the online version ?
    Roscoe
    Re: Why must I delete my emails twice?

    Thank you, Wainui.

    It is Outlook on Windows 10. It is not the online version.
    psycik
    Re: Why must I delete my emails twice?

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    Thank you, Wainui.

    It is Outlook on Windows 10. It is not the online version.
    Though the point of emails going to deleted items is in case you need to get it back again - as in accidental deletion of something that you want when going through deleting all the crap.
    Roscoe
    Re: Why must I delete my emails twice?

    Quote Originally Posted by psycik View Post
    Though the point of emails going to deleted items is in case you need to get it back again - as in accidental deletion of something that you want when going through deleting all the crap.
    I don't delete anything accidentally. Most of the emails I delete are from the Junk folder so I only give them a quick glance then delete.

    But I like Wainui's idea and will delete them that way. Thanks, Wainui.
