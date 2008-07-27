When I delete an email in Outlook, it does not delete it but puts it in the "Deleted Items" where I have to finally delete it.
Is there any way I can delete emails with just one go?
It's frustrating.
If you are meaning Outlook on the installed office 365, then there's two ways.
1. You can hold down the shift key when you click delete and that will delete right away ( after you answer the prompt.)
2. You can set it to auto delete the deleted items folder on closing outlook.
Go to the File tab.
Select Options.
In the Outlook Options dialog box, select Advanced.
In the Outlook start and exit section, select the Empty Deleted Items folders when exiting Outlook check box.
Click OK
OR are you referring to Outlook.com the online version ?
Thank you, Wainui.
It is Outlook on Windows 10. It is not the online version.
I don't delete anything accidentally. Most of the emails I delete are from the Junk folder so I only give them a quick glance then delete.
But I like Wainui's idea and will delete them that way. Thanks, Wainui.
