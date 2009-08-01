Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 08:57 AM #1
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,748

    Smile Window 10 2009 Out now

    Well that was a painless upgrade from 2004 to 2009, Now showing as 20H2.

    Checked for updates, new upgrade - set it going, downloaded and installed in less than 5 minutes.

    Also available Via the Media Creation Tool if not showing in Updates.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:32 AM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,837

    Default Re: Window 10 2009 Out now

    Please , for the Love of God

    unless you have a damn good reason (ie testing )
    dont race in & install YET ANOTHER windows build .

    WAIT 2 weeks untill its fully tested in the wild & proven to be bug free
    they still havnt fixed all the bugs in v1909

    You may be OK to install it, or you maybe one of the few who gets stuck with unfixed weird new bugs
    its not a race , just wait a few weeks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:34 AM #3
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,837

    Default Re: Window 10 2009 Out now

    https://www.thurrott.com/windows/win...0-version-20h2

    or if you dont want it , yet
    https://www.computerworld.com/articl...nstalling.html
    Last edited by 1101; Today at 10:37 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:04 AM #4
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,748

    Default Re: Window 10 2009 Out now

    Quote Originally Posted by 1101 View Post
    Please , for the Love of God

    unless you have a damn good reason (ie testing )
    dont race in & install YET ANOTHER windows build .

    WAIT 2 weeks untill its fully tested in the wild & proven to be bug free
    they still havnt fixed all the bugs in v1909

    You may be OK to install it, or you maybe one of the few who gets stuck with unfixed weird new bugs
    its not a race , just wait a few weeks
    You do realize that 1909 is over a year old ?? There have been fixes installed since then. This particular version has been out in the Insider builds for some time now. This 2009 is build number 19042.572 Upgraded from 19041.572, its only a minor upgrade, with some fixes and a couple of minor changes which most wont even know about.

    In Insider / testing builds are currently 20236.1005. To Say these have not been tested is utter Bull.

    Hell I got PC's still coming in with Windows 7 that are still buggy as, so how much longer do you suggest people have to wait for those fixes ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Mouse click removes window focus, and no window update
    By Mike in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 01-08-2009, 04:31 PM
  2. NIS 2009
    By linw in forum PressF1
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 19-09-2008, 06:09 PM
  3. Lost window when minimized window to taskbar
    By Nicoleklh in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 22-11-2006, 09:02 PM
  4. How do I make a window open in a new window with the width and height......
    By TiM©:*) in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-01-2003, 12:12 AM
  5. If I have 2 different language of window and if I reinstall of the Window what will happen?
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-12-2001, 08:56 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources