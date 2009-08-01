Well that was a painless upgrade from 2004 to 2009, Now showing as 20H2.
Checked for updates, new upgrade - set it going, downloaded and installed in less than 5 minutes.
Also available Via the Media Creation Tool if not showing in Updates.
Well that was a painless upgrade from 2004 to 2009, Now showing as 20H2.
Checked for updates, new upgrade - set it going, downloaded and installed in less than 5 minutes.
Also available Via the Media Creation Tool if not showing in Updates.
Please , for the Love of God
unless you have a damn good reason (ie testing )
dont race in & install YET ANOTHER windows build .
WAIT 2 weeks untill its fully tested in the wild & proven to be bug free
they still havnt fixed all the bugs in v1909
You may be OK to install it, or you maybe one of the few who gets stuck with unfixed weird new bugs
its not a race , just wait a few weeks
https://www.thurrott.com/windows/win...0-version-20h2
or if you dont want it , yet
https://www.computerworld.com/articl...nstalling.html
Last edited by 1101; Today at 10:37 AM.
You do realize that 1909 is over a year old ?? There have been fixes installed since then. This particular version has been out in the Insider builds for some time now. This 2009 is build number 19042.572 Upgraded from 19041.572, its only a minor upgrade, with some fixes and a couple of minor changes which most wont even know about.Please , for the Love of God
unless you have a damn good reason (ie testing )
dont race in & install YET ANOTHER windows build .
WAIT 2 weeks untill its fully tested in the wild & proven to be bug free
they still havnt fixed all the bugs in v1909
You may be OK to install it, or you maybe one of the few who gets stuck with unfixed weird new bugs
its not a race , just wait a few weeks
In Insider / testing builds are currently 20236.1005. To Say these have not been tested is utter Bull.
Hell I got PC's still coming in with Windows 7 that are still buggy as, so how much longer do you suggest people have to wait for those fixes ?
Bookmarks