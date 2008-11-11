Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Election

    piroska
    Election

    Poor Winston, wonder what he'll do now. He's not saying.
    Bit like that twit in Invercargill, he's lost it (mentally) but refuses to quit. Have to drag him out in a box.........

    I am unsurprised, I told my brother she'd win. People go by personality and of course (other than the other one being a bit mouthy) she is the heroine (for some weird reason) having shut down the economy and handed out money to businesses without checking if they needed it, so most voted for her.

    She'll lose next time, cause now there is the hard bit....fixing it.
    Not that I think it's her personally or even Labour, it's just very easy to do that and a lot harder to fix, if it had been national in at the time of covid, it would be much the same...except they may not have handed out so much money...
    paulw
    Re: Election

    He's going to ask for a recount :-)
