Hi all, a while back I posted about my laptop battery not charging, here:
https://pressf1.pcworld.co.nz/showth...blem-on-laptop
Since then, based on the suggestions in the post, I bought a new genuine battery. But I am still having the same problem even with that. Namely the power is plugged in, the laptop battery status says 'plugged in' but it's not charging at all.
As this has happened with this brand new battery also, it must be some other problem.
I already tried uninstalling / reinstalling the battery charging drivers.
Is there anything else I can try? Or is it most likely some hardware problem? If so, is this something that is posssibly reasonably easy and cheap to fix if I take it to a repair place?
Or, considering the age of the laptop, about 5 or 6 years old, should I not ever bother trying to get it repaired? Even though it's old, it still does everything I need it to, so I don't really want to replace it unless there's no other reasonable option.
Thanks!
