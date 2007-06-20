Thread: Needed VIT D

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Needed VIT D

    DrNum
    Are vitamin D supplements needed if individuals are not exposed to sunlight due to lockdowns? Any Ideas?
    R.M.
    Get your doctor to test for levels and he/she will let you know.

    I am on D supplements - the geriatrician in the ward tested staff after finding low level in the patients in the ward.
    tweak'e
    it would be pretty difficult to be stuck indoors enough to require vit D supplements, even with lockdowns.
    R.M.
    It happens - and i was sailing a lot through the summer at the time... Obviously i was in the sunshine frequently - although i have sailed in the snow at times.
