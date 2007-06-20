Thread: Needed VIT D

Are vitamin D supplements needed if individuals are not exposed to sunlight due to lockdowns? Any Ideas?
Get your doctor to test for levels and he/she will let you know.
I am on D supplements - the geriatrician in the ward tested staff after finding low level in the patients in the ward.
it would be pretty difficult to be stuck indoors enough to require vit D supplements, even with lockdowns.
It happens - and i was sailing a lot through the summer at the time... Obviously i was in the sunshine frequently - although i have sailed in the snow at times.
