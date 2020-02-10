My Grandson has an HP 11.6 Chromebook G7 EE 6ZH15PA which is out of warrantee.
Most of the time it is fine, but occasionally the keyboard prints nonsense, making log-in impossible. If you slap it on the base it comes right.
I checked the keyboard cable, and cleaned the socket, no change.
If I use an external keyboard (bluetooth or USB) it works fine.
Because it recovers after a thump I feel that it is a physical issue.
Someone suggested placing a plastic shim in the keyboard socket to tighten it.
Any suggestions?
