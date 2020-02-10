Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Question Problem with HP 11.6 Chromebook G7 EE 6ZH15PA

    My Grandson has an HP 11.6 Chromebook G7 EE 6ZH15PA which is out of warrantee.
    Most of the time it is fine, but occasionally the keyboard prints nonsense, making log-in impossible. If you slap it on the base it comes right.
    I checked the keyboard cable, and cleaned the socket, no change.
    If I use an external keyboard (bluetooth or USB) it works fine.
    Because it recovers after a thump I feel that it is a physical issue.
    Someone suggested placing a plastic shim in the keyboard socket to tighten it.

    Any suggestions?
    Re: Problem with HP 11.6 Chromebook G7 EE 6ZH15PA

    Quote Originally Posted by mzee
    Someone suggested placing a plastic shim in the keyboard socket to tighten it.

    Any suggestions?
    I wouldnt , you'll see why not when you see how small & fragile the 'socket' is
    Try re-seating the cable
    otherwise , a new keyboard and hope that fixes the issue .
