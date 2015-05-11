Originally Posted by Bryan
To start I know nothing about networks or Wifi. The problem is that in my "office" I have the Spark supplied ADSL2 modem/router that controls my LAN attachment to my Desktop - I have no problems.
From here, there is a connection to a board elsewhere in the house and this is cabled to two separate wifi receivers elsewhere in the house. The wifi is used by my son and his family to power his Mac business computer, and various ipads for personal use and to control their TVs.
Our problems are that on occasions the wifi drops out and requires the WPS on the modem to be pressed then all is back to normal. This happens every few days. I have no answer, does anyone here have any ideas or is able to point me in some direction to get this fixed?
