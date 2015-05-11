Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Bryan
    Problem with Wifi.

    To start I know nothing about networks or Wifi. The problem is that in my "office" I have the Spark supplied ADSL2 modem/router that controls my LAN attachment to my Desktop - I have no problems.

    From here, there is a connection to a board elsewhere in the house and this is cabled to two separate wifi receivers elsewhere in the house. The wifi is used by my son and his family to power his Mac business computer, and various ipads for personal use and to control their TVs.

    Our problems are that on occasions the wifi drops out and requires the WPS on the modem to be pressed then all is back to normal. This happens every few days. I have no answer, does anyone here have any ideas or is able to point me in some direction to get this fixed?
    1101
    Re: Problem with Wifi.

    theres no simple 1 answer .

    - dont use WPS . (making assumptions here) Turn off WPS in the access points
    - if you have to press WPS to reconnect, something is seriously wrong with that access point (assuming the devices wernt all connected via WPS)
    - you need to see if the wifi is dropping , or the internet is dropping, or the network cable etc has issues
    - Are both wifi access points dropping the wifi or just one

    - are the 2 access points interfering with each other . How were they setup , differnet SSID ? different manually set channels ?
    are they wired in correctly (eg not daisey chained)
    tried 5.8Ghz ?
    are they actually wifi access points or something else hacked to be used for wifi ( repeaters or old routers ?)

    are you sure its the WPS button you push to get it going again ? not a power or reset button ?
    Bryan
    Re: Problem with Wifi.

    Thanks for that 1101. Maybe we need an expert to check it all out and yes, it is the WPS we push.
