Helping a friend to build his new gaming PC.
He told me that his friend told him that Asus motherboards are no good for this CPU!!
How true ?
What Brand & Model of MB and RAM do you experts recommend? Preferably under $500 .
https://levvvel.com/best-motherboard-for-i9-9900k/
Looking at the Asus ROG Maximus XI Gene Z390 -- The CPU Supported lists the CPU Mentioned.
If $500 is the budget then best lower expectations or increase Budget.
Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 08:33 PM.
wainuitech, have you come across any negative feed back about Asus MB?
Here's the exact words from my friend:
" .. my friend says that asus cheaped out on the voltage regulator module on the motherboards for this series so they are not recommended.."
https://www.reddit.com/r/intel/comme...amage_control/
If increase the budget, what would you recommend?
Last edited by bk T; Today at 08:47 PM.
