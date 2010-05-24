Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default MB recommendations for Intel Coffee Lake Core i9 9900KF

    Helping a friend to build his new gaming PC.

    He told me that his friend told him that Asus motherboards are no good for this CPU!!

    How true ?

    What Brand & Model of MB and RAM do you experts recommend? Preferably under $500 .
    Default Re: MB recommendations for Intel Coffee Lake Core i9 9900KF

    https://levvvel.com/best-motherboard-for-i9-9900k/

    Looking at the Asus ROG Maximus XI Gene Z390 -- The CPU Supported lists the CPU Mentioned.

    If $500 is the budget then best lower expectations or increase Budget.
    Default Re: MB recommendations for Intel Coffee Lake Core i9 9900KF

    wainuitech, have you come across any negative feed back about Asus MB?

    Here's the exact words from my friend:

    " .. my friend says that asus cheaped out on the voltage regulator module on the motherboards for this series so they are not recommended.."


    https://www.reddit.com/r/intel/comme...amage_control/



    If increase the budget, what would you recommend?
