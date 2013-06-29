Running Win 10 Pro 64 on a Lenovo P50 laptop. Apparently the audio driver is Realtek but other than the driver there is no additional audio software than the Windows 10 setttings stuff.
I have cheap bluetooth in-ear headphones (kinda like the apple air-pod things, but for a tenth of the cost 🤣 - the problem is the stereo is switched - the right channel sound is played on the left, and vice versa. These are in-ear shaped plugs so they aren't just in the wrong ear.
I know that Win 10 by default doesn't have an option to reverse stereo, but I'm wondering if there is some other option available to me? Most of the time, eg for calls and listening to music, it's fine, but at times the stereo is required to be correct and it's a problem.
Any suggestions?
Mike.
