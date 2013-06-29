Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:51 AM #1
    Mike
    Mike is online now
    Mike Mike's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Rosarito, Mexico
    Posts
    1,380

    Question Reverse stereo R/L in Windows 10

    Running Win 10 Pro 64 on a Lenovo P50 laptop. Apparently the audio driver is Realtek but other than the driver there is no additional audio software than the Windows 10 setttings stuff.

    I have cheap bluetooth in-ear headphones (kinda like the apple air-pod things, but for a tenth of the cost 🤣 - the problem is the stereo is switched - the right channel sound is played on the left, and vice versa. These are in-ear shaped plugs so they aren't just in the wrong ear.

    I know that Win 10 by default doesn't have an option to reverse stereo, but I'm wondering if there is some other option available to me? Most of the time, eg for calls and listening to music, it's fine, but at times the stereo is required to be correct and it's a problem.

    Any suggestions?

    Mike.
    what are you doing looking in here?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:26 AM #2
    Zippity
    Zippity is offline
    Member Zippity's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Capital City
    Posts
    4,360

    Default Re: Reverse stereo R/L in Windows 10

    Turn your head around.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. 12 volt stereo or 230v stereo with inverter
    By asdex in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 29-06-2013, 05:49 PM
  2. Reverse Racism
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 33
    Last Post: 29-01-2013, 08:16 PM
  3. DNS in reverse?
    By TideMan in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 06-02-2005, 11:01 PM
  4. stereo vs joint stereo
    By Mirddes in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 20-12-2004, 11:06 PM
  5. OT stereo code for car stereo
    By Nigel Thomson in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 16-06-2004, 07:28 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources