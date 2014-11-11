I connected everything up this morning and it is working fine. I have a phone plugged into the router, so that is using VOIP (I assume). However I have other phones on the house - not satellites of the connected one, and they seem to be still working as well! That was demonstrated when I was talking to Voyager about the issue on one phone, and dialled and spoke to another number on one of the other phones. Also if some phones my landline number, both the VOIP and the other phones all ring.
My assumption is that at some point the old copper will be deactivated and the other phones will stop working - any opinions?
Bookmarks