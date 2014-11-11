Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Tony
    Fibre is activated - but now I appear to have two phone lines!

    I connected everything up this morning and it is working fine. I have a phone plugged into the router, so that is using VOIP (I assume). However I have other phones on the house - not satellites of the connected one, and they seem to be still working as well! That was demonstrated when I was talking to Voyager about the issue on one phone, and dialled and spoke to another number on one of the other phones. Also if some phones my landline number, both the VOIP and the other phones all ring.
    My assumption is that at some point the old copper will be deactivated and the other phones will stop working - any opinions?
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    wainuitech
    Re: Fibre is activated - but now I appear to have two phone lines!

    More than likely what will happen.

    OFTEN its the other way around - the VOIP is not activated and the old land line gets disconnected, then its catch 22 you have to call your ISP and get them to turn on the Phone options. God help you if you dont have a mobile
    Tony
    Re: Fibre is activated - but now I appear to have two phone lines!

    So when the copper gets disconnected, how do I get the other phones in the house to work again? My neighbour appears to have a splitter in the line from the router VOIP port where one line goes to a phone and one goes into the original wall jack point. Would that be right? Is that just a standard splitter, or s it something special?
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
